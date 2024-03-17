Breaking Defense: the US will test the HACM hypersonic cruise missile in 2024

The U.S. Air Force plans to continue flight testing of the new Hypersonic Attack Cruise Missile (HACM) in fiscal year 2025, which begins October 1, 2024. About it reports Breaking Defense.

“We are working to advance HACM to a critical design, along with other developments, to enable flight testing in fiscal year 2025,” said Deputy Air Force Acquisition Secretary Dale White.

The HACM cruise missile will receive a ramjet engine, which will provide it with a speed of more than Mach five. The missile will be able to maneuver its way to the target, making it difficult to intercept.

According to fiscal year 2025 budget documents, testing of the missile will begin in the first quarter and continue in the second. About $517 million has been requested to develop the rocket in 2025, and total project costs will be approximately $2.4 billion through fiscal year 2029. Also in 2025, the military plans to integrate HACM into the armament of the F-15E and F/A-18F fighters.

In October, The Drive wrote that the US Air Force showed the HACM hypersonic missile for the first time in a photo. The product was spotted in photos from a hypersonic weapons training session held at Edwards Air Force Base in California.