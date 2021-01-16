In August 2020, the US Air Force (Air Force) studied possible ways to use stealth bombers, in particular the B-2 Spirit, to deliver a “deep strike against an enemy target” likely related to Russia or China. Details of the held and planned military exercises are revealed by The Drive.

As Major of the 53rd Wing of the US Air Force Theodore Ellis told the American publication, in the August event held at Anglin Air Force Base in Florida, in addition to the B-2 Spirit, the fifth-generation F-35 Lightning II fighter and the secret RQ-170 Sentinel stealth drone were involved.

In November, according to the officer, the US Air Force practiced the destruction of enemy air defense (AA) targets, which included, in particular, the use of the EC-130H Compass Call aircraft and the F-15E Strike Eagle fighter equipped with the Eagle Passive / Active Warning and Survivability System (EPAWSS).

The major noted that in May, the US Air Force will deliver a modified fourth-generation F-15EX Advanced Eagle fighter to Alaska, with which operational tests are scheduled. The officer added that the aircraft was designed to meet the challenges of “the most challenging Indo-Pacific theater scenarios.”

“These moves are critical to keeping the US Air Force at the forefront when it comes to great power rivalry with China,” the newspaper concludes, noting that Black Flag exercises will test “non-combat tests” known and secret military aviation capabilities.

In December 2020, the Defense Blog reported that the US Air Force conducted the Emerald Flag exercise at Anglin Base, during which, in particular, the destruction of Russian military equipment, such as the S-400 anti-aircraft missile system (SAM) ” Triumph “, the Su-34 supersonic fighter-bomber and the T-72 tank.

In September 2019, the commander of the US Air Force in Europe, Jeffrey Harrigan, announced that the Pentagon had a plan to break through the multilayer air defense of the Kaliningrad region.

In August 2018, he also claimed that for the past year and a half, the United States has been actively collecting data on Russian military equipment and its capabilities in Syria.