Home page politics

From: Daniel Dillman

Press Split

The remains of soldiers killed in Jordan arrive in the USA. At the same time, the US Air Force launches retaliatory strikes on targets in Syria and Iraq. © KEVIN DIETSCH/afp

The US Air Force attacks targets in Syria and Iraq. Biden is reacting to the drone attack in Jordan. Further measures are to follow.

Washington DC – The US Air Force has launched attacks on targets in Syria and Iraq began. This is said to be retaliation for a drone attack on a military base in Jordan. Last Sunday, three US soldiers were killed. This is reported by the US news channel Fox News and cites government sources.

So far, neither the Pentagon nor the White House has confirmed the start of an offensive in Syria or the region. But shortly after the deadly drone attack, US President Joe Biden military reactions announced. Biden attended the arrival of the remains of soldiers killed in Jordan on Friday. According to a report from the DP, accompanied by his wife Jill Biden, he followed the military ritual at an air force base in the state of Delaware. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Chief of Staff Charles Q. Brown were also in attendance. In addition to the three soldiers killed, 40 other people were injured in the drone attack on the military base in Jordan.

Retaliation for drone attacks on US soldiers

Now the USA and Israel are said to have begun retaliatory strikes on targets in Syria and Iraq. The US makes the Iran-backed, Iraqi one Hezbollah responsible for the deadly drone attack in Jordan. The militia is said to be part of a group called the Islamic Resistance, which is said to be active in Iraq as well as Syria and Jordan.

According to information from the news channel CNN, the current US air strikes in Syria and Iraq are significantly more intensive maneuvers than in the past. However, Joe Biden's government is trying not to let the simmering conflict with the regime in Tehran escalate. Another fire in the region next to that War in Israel should be prevented by all possible means.

US attacks in Syria and Iraq could continue

At the same time, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin made it clear that the current attacks would not mark the end of American measures. We will see a “multi-stage response” from the US Army in Iraq and Syria in the coming days. (dil/dpa)