The Air Force (Air Force) of the United States was impressed by the performance of the Starlink satellites of the American company SpaceX during testing of the Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS), which took place in early September during a military exercise, writes Investor’s Business Daily.

“What I saw from Starlink was impressive and positive,” the newspaper quotes US Air Force procurement director Will Roper, who noted that SpaceX’s spacecraft are cleverly designed and well deployed, giving the military “a lot to learn”.

In September, Breaking Defense reported that an adapted M109 Paladin 155mm howitzer shot down a BQM-167 Skeeter air target simulating a Russian cruise missile during a demonstration of the advanced ABMS combat control system. Thus, the United States conducted exercises simulating a military conflict with Russia, in which a mock enemy was defeated.

In November 2019, Breaking Defense reported that in December 2018, the Pentagon, as part of the Defense Experimentation Using the Commercial Space Internet program, conducted several experiments with the Starlink near-Earth satellite system.