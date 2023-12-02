Artificial intelligence (AI) will not escape human control anytime soon, US Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall is confident. He stated this at the Reagan forum for National Defense in the State of California. The event was broadcast on YouTube on December 2.

“This technology cannot be stopped. He [ИИ] built into all our products, used where it provides a competitive advantage, and the government should not interfere with this,” he was quoted as saying SpaceNews.

According to Kendall, AI is primarily another tool. Before introducing its military use, the US government must review its safety and assess the risks.

“We need to find ways to evaluate this technology, become confident in it, be able to trust it and get it into use as quickly as possible,” the minister explained.

It is necessary to develop a set of measures that will make it possible in the future to regulate the use of AI capabilities by people so that the use of such technologies remains within the bounds of ethics and the law, the head of the US Air Force is confident.

Asked about concerns about the use of AI as a weapon, Kendall assured that any military use would comply with international law. In addition, a person responsible for the actions of the system will participate in each decision.

“This is the path we decided to take,” Kendall emphasized.

On December 1, it became known that the US Air Force is using digital design and engineering technologies to develop and test a new nuclear weapons bomber using AI simulators. As Newsweek magazine notes, the United States is currently at the forefront in the development and implementation of AI technologies in its armed forces.

Before this, on November 29, US Vice President Kamala Harris called the risks of a “rebellion of the machines” in connection with the development of AI real. She added that she considers this threat to be relevant in the future, but now this is not a problem worth thinking about.