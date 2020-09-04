Two strategic bombers B-52H Stratofortress of the US Air Force (Air Force) approached Crimea from the Ukrainian side. Reported by Telegram-channel “Military Observer”.

The B-52Hs took off from Fairford Air Force Base located in Gloucestershire, England, and subsequently entered Ukrainian airspace. Then they approached the border with Crimea and flew over the coast of the Azov Sea. “Fighters [ВКС России] cannot be raised for interception due to the fact that the Americans are in the airspace of Ukraine, ”the channel said.

The flight targets are not yet known.

In May of this year, a pair of B-1B Lancer strategic bombers with military numbers 85-0060 and 86-60139 of the US Air Force appeared in the airspace of Ukraine for the first time. In flight over the country, the planes were accompanied by Ukrainian Su-27 and MiG-29.

In the same month, it became known that the American B-1B Lancer conducted a simulated bombing exercise near the borders of Russia. “Bombing” took place 100 kilometers from the borders of the Leningrad region at the Estonian Tapa training ground. Before that, the planes made a transatlantic flight from South Dakota.