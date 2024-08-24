WP: US Considering Adjusting Aid to Kyiv Due to Kursk Attack

The administration of US President Joe Biden was caught off guard by the invasion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) into the Kursk region, The Washington Post (WP) claims. Because of this, Washington is considering adjusting military aid packages to Kyiv.

The White House is privately discussing whether to deploy more armor or speed up ammunition deliveries, a U.S. official said, but the Americans are skeptical of Kyiv’s overall offensive strategy and fear a direct escalation in U.S.-NATO-Russia relations.

Another source for the publication clarified that Washington does not have a full understanding of the goals of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ foray into Russian territory. “They may have a plan, but they are not sharing it with us,” he concluded.

Photo: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Pentagon publishes details of new tranche of military aid to Kyiv

On August 23, the US Department of Defense announced the provision of a new batch of weapons and military equipment to Ukraine worth $125 million.

The department specified that Kyiv will receive equipment and ammunition to combat unmanned aerial vehicles, missiles for the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, as well as 155- and 105-millimeter artillery shells. In addition, the Pentagon promised to send TOW missiles, Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank systems, and medical equipment.

Photo: Ukraine’s Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk / Reuters

That same day, Biden spoke by phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. He expressed “America’s unwavering support for the people of Ukraine” and congratulated the politician on Ukraine’s upcoming Independence Day.

Russia has promised Ukraine harsh punishment for its invasion of Kursk Oblast

On August 6, the Kursk region was subjected to a massive attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Ukrainian troops shelled the border town of Sudzha, after which they began storming the state border. As a result, Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters managed to enter Russian territory and take control of a number of populated areas.

Photo: Thomas Peter / Reuters

The enemy’s advance in the region was stopped. After the invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces introduced a counter-terrorist operation regime and a federal state of emergency in the region. According to the latest data, 31 people were killed in the attacks, and over 190 Russians were injured.

Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said that the country’s President Vladimir Putin has made a decision on how to respond to the attack by Ukrainian troops on the Kursk region.

I tell you sincerely that the president has made a decision. I am firmly convinced that everyone will be severely punished for what happened in the Kursk region. Anatoly AntonovRussian Ambassador to Washington

In turn, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Alexei Chepa emphasized that Russia’s response must be tough and effective.