Pompeo: Trump may provide lend-lease weapons to Ukraine to defeat Russia

US presidential candidate and former US leader Donald Trump may provide weapons to Ukraine under the program lend-leaseallocating $500 billion for this. According to former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Trump may take such a step in order to defeat Russia.

Instead of burdening US taxpayers with new bills, let Ukraine borrow as much as it needs to buy American weapons to defeat Russia. Mike Pompeoformer US Secretary of State

To inflict as much damage on Russia as possible, Trump could lift all restrictions on the use of American weapons imposed on Ukraine and impose “real sanctions” on Moscow. “The Biden administration’s sanctions sound good on paper, but they are empty,” Pompeo emphasized.

Photo: Marco Bello/Reuters

The next US presidential election will be held on November 5, 2024. After the withdrawal of incumbent President Joe Biden, Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are expected to compete for victory.

Trump May Completely Lift Sanctions on Russia If Re-Elected

In addition, according to Pompeo, the former American leader of the United States may completely lift sanctions against Russia after Ukraine joins NATO and the European Union (EU). Trump’s plan may include the demilitarization of Crimea, the restoration of Ukraine “through reparations from the frozen reserves of the Central Bank of Russia, and not through American taxpayer dollars.”

Related materials:

If Russia fulfills these conditions, the West will gradually lift sanctions, Pompeo noted. “They will be completely lifted as soon as Ukraine joins both NATO and the EU,” the diplomat emphasized.

Also, as part of Trump’s possible plan, the West would not recognize new Russian territories, and NATO could create a $100 billion fund to arm Ukraine so that “Russia never attacks again.”

Earlier, the US called for extending the Lend-Lease program for Ukraine

The Republican Party has introduced a bill in the US Congress to extend Lend-Lease for Ukraine. If approved, it would allow President Joe Biden to transfer weapons to Ukraine and other countries without the necessary legal and commercial procedures.

“Ukraine’s arsenal is shrinking every day, and it needs additional help from the United States and our NATO allies to succeed,” the statement reads. Republicans say the legislation will ensure the United States is prepared to respond to the challenge in a “fiscally responsible manner” and help Ukraine protect its sovereignty.

Photo: Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy / Reuters

Lend-lease for Ukraine was signed on May 9, 2022 and expired on September 30, 2023. Now the authors of the bill call for the abolition of the five-year limit on the provision of temporary use or lease of defense goods to allies.