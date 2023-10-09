EIt is a show of force and a warning to anti-Israel forces in the region: The Pentagon announced on Sunday that it was moving an aircraft carrier and other warships to the eastern Mediterranean in response to the major attack on Israel by Hamas. These include the aircraft carrier “USS Gerald R. Ford”, the guided missile cruiser “USS Normandy” and four Arleigh Burke-class destroyers, the Defense Department in Washington said. Preparations have also been made to relocate Air Force squadrons to the region.

Majid Sattar North American political correspondent based in Washington.

President Joe Biden had previously warned actors in the region not to exploit the situation following the attack on Israel. A warning that was addressed, among other things, to Hezbollah in Lebanon, but also directly to Iran. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also announced that Washington would provide the Israeli armed forces with additional equipment and ammunition. The first delivery will be set in motion on Sunday. Previously, according to the White House, Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a phone call on Sunday that new military aid was on the way to Israel and that more would be coming in the coming days. Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed that Israel had made several “specific requests” to Washington. He didn’t want to give details. The United States supports Israel, its most important ally in the Middle East, with $3 billion a year in military aid. The American military also maintains ammunition and weapons depots in Israel, which the Israeli armed forces can use at short notice in an emergency.

In the second phone call since the major Hamas attack, Biden also informed Netanyahu about his government’s diplomatic offensive to persuade Arab regional powers and Turkey to influence Hamas to end the attacks on Israel. Among other things, Blinken spoke to Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Schukri about the “urgency of an immediate cessation” of the fighting. Egypt has historically been an important mediator between Israel and Hamas.

China and Russia call for “meaningful negotiations”

Meanwhile, at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on Sunday in New York, several members of the body condemned the major attack on Israel. However, the response was not unanimous, as United States representative Robert Wood highlighted after the meeting. “There are a number of countries that have condemned Hamas’ attacks. But obviously it’s not all of them,” he said, referring to Russia, which he did not explicitly mention. Wood had previously called on the Security Council for a united response. A joint statement was not considered due to the disagreement. Some Russian-led members had focused on a broader focus than condemning Hamas. “My message was to immediately end the fighting and move to a ceasefire and meaningful negotiations, as has been announced for decades,” said Russian UN Ambassador Wassily Nebensia. The American government, however, previously had the rights of Israel; to defend oneself, highlighted.







China, which usually votes with Russia in the Security Council, had shown itself open to a non-binding statement. It was unusual for the Security Council to say nothing, noted UN Ambassador Zhang Jun after the meeting. He emphasized that Beijing condemns “all attacks on civilians.” He also called for peace negotiations with the aim of a two-state solution.

Israeli UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan condemned Hamas’ “blatant war crimes.” He showed images of Israeli civilians being abducted by Hamas fighters. This “unimaginable atrocity” must be condemned, he said. And: “Israel must receive unwavering support to defend itself – to defend the free world.”

Palestinian Authority UN Ambassador Rijad Mansour called on the Security Council to focus on ending Israel’s occupation of the Palestinian territories. “It is time to tell Israel that it must change course, that there is a path to peace that does not involve killing Palestinians or Israelis,” he said.

The war in the Middle East also threatens to undermine American efforts to normalize relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia. An American official had previously said it was too early to say Hamas was after it. Secretary of State Blinken had planned to travel to Israel and Saudi Arabia this month in connection with negotiations on an agreement. Should the trip take place, crisis diplomacy will now be the focus.