The United States has agreed to sell Japan 400 Tomahawk cruise missiles with equipment worth $2.35 billion, the State Department and Pentagon reported on November 17.

“The Department of State has decided to approve the potential sale to the Government of Japan of the Tomahawk weapon system and associated equipment at an estimated cost of $2.35 billion. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency has provided the necessary certification by notifying Congress of this possible sale,” it said. press release departments.

In addition to 400 missiles, the Japanese government requested 14 Tomahawk tactical control systems, technical support, necessary spare parts, repairs, personnel training, etc.

The State Department noted that the sale of Tomahawk missiles is consistent with U.S. foreign policy and national security goals by enhancing the security of a major ally that is “a driving force for political stability and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific region.”

American weapons, the United States is confident, will increase Japan’s ability to withstand current and future threats. In addition, as the State Department noted, it will not be difficult for Tokyo to introduce these products into its armed forces.

On August 15, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU) of the Russian General Staff, Igor Kostyukov, said that the United States plans to create two brigades with hypersonic and long-range cruise missiles in the Asia-Pacific region. According to the GRU, Washington plans to deploy weapons on the Japanese island of Io, which is located 1.2 thousand km south of Tokyo in the Kazan archipelago.

In February of this year, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced the country’s plans to buy the latest modification of Tomahawk cruise missiles from the United States. Missiles have different capabilities, including the ability to evade interception.

In the same month, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Russia was going to monitor US plans to deploy hypersonic missiles in Japan. The implementation of these plans, according to the diplomat, will mean for Russia a qualitative change in the regional security situation.

In 2022, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said that Washington is interested in strengthening security in the Asia-Pacific region, but does not plan to impose NATO experience or provoke conflict in the region.