uS Foreign Minister Antony Blinken has promised a ceasefire in Sudan. Blinken said in a written statement on Monday (local time) that after intensive negotiations, the Sudanese armed forces and their rival paramilitary units (Rapid Support Forces) had agreed to observe a nationwide ceasefire for 72 hours from midnight. The US government urges both sides to fully comply with this agreement. The parties to the conflict had previously made similar announcements, but the ceasefire was not observed.

Blinken said the US would coordinate with regional and international partners and Sudanese actors to work towards a permanent end to the fighting. A committee should be set up to oversee negotiations on an end to the fighting, their conclusion and implementation.

Heavy fighting broke out in Sudan more than a week ago between the country’s two most powerful generals and their units. The two men have led the country in northeast Africa with around 46 million inhabitants since two joint military coups in 2019 and 2021. De facto President Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who is also the commander-in-chief of the army, is fighting with the military against his deputy Mohammed Hamdan Daglo , the leader of the powerful paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces (RSF). Actually, the RSF should have been subordinate to the army and power in the country should have been transferred back to a civilian government.