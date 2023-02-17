The five Memphis, Tennessee, police officers suspected of the murder of black man Tire Nichols say they are not guilty. They also reject the other allegations of misconduct, suffocation, kidnapping and excessive force.

Video footage shows how 29-year-old Nichols is kicked and beaten with a baton on January 7 by five officers, also black Americans. Nichols died of his injuries three days later. The man was initially arrested for a traffic control after a chase, but that confrontation got out of hand. The case, like previous incidents of excessive police brutality against black Americans, caused a stir in the United States.

The five officers were fired from the police force after the allegations, but are still free on bail. If convicted, the charges would not face the death penalty, which still applies in Tennessee, but could face up to 60 years in prison. The next hearing is scheduled for May 1.

A photo of Tire Nichols at a basketball game. © AP Photo/Matthew Hinton, File



George Floyd

The arrest of the five officers is a new low in the US struggle with excessive agent aggression, often directed against black citizens. In 2020, protests broke out in the US following the violent death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Floyd, a black man like Nichols, was crushed to death by an officer during an arrest over a suspected counterfeit $20 bill. America called for change en masse, but since then the number of deaths from police actions has actually risen slightly, to 1,174 last year, according to a survey by Mapping Police Violence.

A significant proportion of the victims were unarmed, carried only a knife, or had a weapon but did not threaten it. The US Congress has still not been able to help prevent that violence, even after repeated appeals from the Floyd family. Congress cannot agree on a bill named after George Floyd.