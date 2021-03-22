For seven films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chris Evans wielded the shield of Captain America, something that allowed him to win a legion of fans in the world. However, after the events of Avengers: endgame, the character’s story changed.

With the launch of Falcon and the Winter Soldier, a new Disney + series, more than one follower has seen what happened to the plot after the defeat of Thanos and the departure of Steve Rogers.

In the first chapter, we saw the presentation of a new captain america, which is called US Agent and is played by Wyatt russell. His appearance divided fans.

Following the episode’s release, the actor spoke to USA Today about the reaction of fans on social media and explained his position on these comments.

“Some are going to hate it and some are going to love it. Movies and series are made to feel emotions to the public and I hope that this achieves exactly that. Although I hope they don’t hate me too much. They have thrown him into the mantle of Captain America and he wants to do it well, but I will do it my way, “said the new member of Marvel’s MCU.

The new Disney Plus fiction brings two Avengers the spotlight: Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan).

When is Chapter 2 of Falcon and the Winter Soldier released?

As with WandaVision, Disney will release the installments once a week. The next Release date will be March 26, 2021 .