An antibody drug for Covid-19 patients disappoints. The US Food and Drug Administration is consistently responding to current data on bamlanivimab.

Washington – The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has withdrawn the antibody drug Bamlanivimab from emergency approval for Covid-19 treatment. It is a so-called monoclonal antibody developed by the US pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly. The antibody drug Bamlanivimab was conditionally approved in November for the treatment of mild to moderate Covid-19 diseases, as the FDA announced on Friday (local time).

Antibody drug Bamlanivimab resistant to corona mutations

After evaluating further data, it turned out that virus variants * are resistant to this antibody and that the benefits of using this preparation alone are no longer greater than the possible risks. The approvals for other, also combined antibody preparations would be maintained. Such preparations have been in use for some time in the USA, and testing procedures are currently underway at the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

“This is not the blockbuster”

The federal government announced at the end of January that it had bought 200,000 cans of the corresponding preparations for 400 million euros. According to the infectiologist Clemens Wendtner from the Munich Clinic, at least Bamlanivimab is rarely used in the clinics in reality. “This is not the blockbuster that is constantly being pulled out of the pharmacy cabinet.” The drug should only be administered to very specific patients and could trigger a severe immune reaction up to allergic shock.

Monoclonal antibodies are made in the laboratory and are designed to disable the virus after infection. Monoclonal means that the antibodies used are all the same and attack the virus at a clearly defined target.

According to the Federal Ministry of Health (BMG), two different monoclonal antibody-containing drugs from US manufacturers were purchased in January:

Antibody drug Bamlanivimab the Eli Lilly company

the Eli Lilly company and the antibodies to be administered simultaneously Casirivimab and Imdevimab of the producer Regeneron

The Hamburg virologist Marylyn Addo warned of too high hopes in the ARD daily topics. The data from the USA are promising, she said on Sunday (January 24th) in the ARD “Tagesthemen”, but she also noted: “In the expert community, nobody assumes that this is the drug in the pandemic now flips the switch, so that it is the savior or the medicine that brings salvation. “dpa * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA