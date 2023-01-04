How did you feel about the content of this article?

Illustrative image of medicines. | Photo: Big Stock

The sale of abortion pills will be authorized in pharmacies in the United States, as announced on Tuesday (3) by the American Medicines Agency (FDA). It is a measure that could significantly expand access to abortion in the United States following the Supreme Court’s 2022 ruling overturning the historic Roe v Wade decision, which recognized a woman’s constitutional right to abortion and legalized it across the country.

The FDA will allow mifepristone, the first of two drugs used by abortion clinics to terminate a pregnancy, to be available from pharmacies in states where abortion is legal. In 2000, the FDA approved mifepristone to terminate pregnancies of up to ten weeks when used with a second drug, misoprostol.

You will need a prescription to obtain these pills, which were previously only available from some online pharmacies or licensed clinics or doctors. It will be up to pharmacies to decide whether or not to accept prescriptions. Patients will also need to complete a consent form.

According to experts, abortion pills are already used in more than half of abortion procedures in the United States. They are increasingly at the center of the political and legal battle for abortion rights.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists called the FDA’s decision “an important step.” The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) also commended, “We are pleased that the FDA has expanded pharmaceutical access to this safe and effective drug, alleviating one of the agency’s unnecessary burdens for patients using mifepristone,” commented Julia Kaye, attorney for an ACLU project.

Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the anti-abortion organization Susan Anthony List, for her part, criticized the decision. “The Biden administration has proven once again that it prioritizes the profits of the abortion industry over the safety of women and the lives of their unborn children,” she said in a statement.