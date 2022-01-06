by Michael Erman

(Reuters) – The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Wednesday it has expanded the eligibility of Pfizer vaccine booster doses with BioNTech against Covid-19 for children and teens ages 12 and 15 years old.

The move comes after an independent panel of experts advises the CDC to vote to recommend that booster doses of the vaccine be made available for those ages.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) approved by 13 to 1 that the agency recommend booster doses for individuals between 12 and 15 years of age five months after their second doses.

The panel also stated that the CDC should strengthen its recommendation for booster doses for ages 16 to 17 years. The agency had previously made the doses available to these teenagers, but had not even suggested that they receive an additional dose.

The CDC said in a statement that it now recommends that teens ages 12 to 17 receive a booster dose five months after their initial vaccinations with the Pfizer/BioNTech immunizer.

Covid-19 cases in the United States have reached record levels in recent days because of the rapidly spreading Ômicron variant of the coronavirus. Infection rates are skyrocketing as many workers and school-age children return from holiday breaks, raising the prospect of overloading the healthcare system and possible closures of businesses and schools.

“Covid is overloading our hospitals and our children’s hospitals,” said panelist Dr. Katherine Poehling, a professor at the Wake Forest School of Medicine. “This is a tool that we need to use, and help our children in this pandemic.”

Data from the Israeli Ministry of Health presented at the meeting suggest that children aged 12 to 15 years who were vaccinated with the second dose five to six months ago were being infected with the Ômicron variant at the same frequency as unvaccinated children. After receiving the booster dose, the infection rate dropped sharply, according to the data.

Dr. Peter Marks, a senior director at the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), said it is reasonable to extend booster doses to ages 12 to 15 because of the current outbreak of cases.

The FDA had authorized the application of additional doses for the age group on Monday, but approval from the CDC was needed before the doses could be applied.

“This booster dose will provide optimal protection against Covid-19 and the Ômicron variant,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said in a statement.

Some scientists have already expressed concerns about booster doses because of rare cases of cardiac inflammation, called myocarditis, which has already been linked to Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna messenger RNA vaccines, especially in young men.

Although data on myocarditis after booster doses for ages 12 to 15 are limited, the FDA has stated that evidence from both the US and Israel indicates that the risk of myocarditis among men aged 18 to 40 years is significantly higher. lower after the booster dose than after the second dose.

Only two cases of myocarditis have been reported in Israel among 44,000 teenagers ages 12 to 15 who have received the third dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, Israel’s Ministry of Health said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Michael Erman, Additional reporting by Manonjna Maddipatla and Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru)

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?