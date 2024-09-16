Francis passed over key offshore oil and gas producing areas and hit Louisiana as a Category 2 hurricane on Wednesday. The storm toppled trees, flooded coastal areas and caused power outages in four southern states.

According to EPA estimates based on producer reports, Gulf production today is 338,690 barrels of oil and about 515 million cubic feet of natural gas.

Cumulative offshore production losses from Hurricane Frances totaled 2.16 million barrels of crude oil and 4.635 billion cubic feet of natural gas, according to a Reuters estimate.

The agency quoted reports from producers as saying that there are still 37 oil and gas platforms without employees today, or about 10 percent of the total number of platforms in the Gulf of Mexico.

171 offshore platforms were evacuated of workers at the height of the hurricane last week.