06/13/2023 – 1:45 am

A Food and Drug Administration (FDA) panel unanimously approved the use of lecanemab to slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease. The expert panel described the results of a lecanemab clinical trial as “robust” and “clear and consistent,” according to Medscape.

Its approval means the drug, which is sold under the brand name Leqembi, must gain full FDA approval by July 6, giving hope to the 6.5 million people affected by Alzheimer’s disease in the United States alone.

But while the FDA approved lecanemab through an accelerated approval process, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services — which govern Medicare — will only cover the drug for patients who enroll in a national registry.

Such a registry does not yet exist, and it is not known when or how patients, their physicians or caregivers would enroll. This hurdle “is an unnecessary and potentially harmful barrier,” according to the Alzheimer’s Association.

“Medicare must be a solid guarantee for Americans, and it is time to [os Centros de Serviços Medicare e Medicaid] step up and provide access to Medicare on the day of traditional FDA approval,” the Alzheimer’s Association said in a statement.

“Americans living with Alzheimer’s disease deserve barrier-free access to FDA-approved therapies, as do people with cancer, heart disease and HIV/AIDS,” added the advocacy group.

In addition to the human costs, these delays and coverage restrictions are much more expensive in the long run, a research group at the University of Chicago has found.

Providing coverage for new, effective drugs for Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia would save taxpayers between $13.1 billion and $545.6 billion in healthcare costs over 17 years, researchers found, according to with Fierce Pharma.

CMS wants more information about lecanemab, although the Department of Veterans Affairs has already decided to use it for patients in the VA system.

In clinical trials, people with mild cognitive impairment or Alzheimer’s dementia who took lecanemab had a 27% slower decline in cognitive abilities compared to those who received a placebo, according to Time.

People who received lecanemab, marketed by pharmaceutical companies Eisai and Biogen, also improved their ability to carry out daily tasks, such as dressing and eating, compared with people who received a placebo.

Despite these benefits, lecanemab — which is given by infusion — does have some side effects, including infusion site reactions and brain swelling known as amyloid-related imaging abnormalities, or ARIA.

Lecanemab’s label currently includes a warning about the risks of ARIA and the need for clinicians to monitor patients for signs of ARIA using brain MRIs.

There is currently no cure for Alzheimer’s disease, according to the Mayo Clinic.

