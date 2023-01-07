THE FDAUnited States drug regulatory agency, approved this Friday (6.jan.2023) a new medicine for the treatment of the disease of Alzheimer’sThe lecanemab. Neurodegenerative disorder affects more than 55 million people worldwide, according to WHO (World Health Organization).

“This treatment option is the latest therapy to target and affect the underlying process of Alzheimer’s disease, rather than just treating the symptoms of the disease,” said the Director of the Office of Neuroscience at the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, Billy Dunn. Here’s the full of the press release (98 KB, in English).

Although received with enthusiasm by the scientific community, an article also published this Friday (Jan 6) by the journal nature advises that further research be conducted to determine the efficacy and safety of lecanemab.

The effectiveness of Leqembi, trade name of the medicine, was evaluated in a study with 2 distinct groups, with 1,795 participants in the initial phase of the disease, in a double-blind method, in which 897 received placebo –substances without any effect– and the rest, the real medicine. This means that both doctors and patients did not know who actually received the treatment.

The results indicated that the medicated group had a significant reduction of 27% in the cognitive declines caused by the disease, a percentage considered significant by the developer laboratories.

The FDA review of the drug was done by “accelerated approval path”. This loophole is used by the agency to evaluate drugs that treat serious or life-threatening illnesses.

The development of the drug was carried out in partnership with the Japanese biotechnology company behold with the american biogen.

HOW THE MEDICINE WORKS

Leqembi acts on amyloid beta plaques, a protein present in the brain of Alzheimer’s patients. The accumulation of this substance can affect the patient’s mental capacity, which interrupts communication between cells. The drug seeks to reduce the level of this protein, thus delaying the effects of the disease, according to studies.

The most serious side effects reported were swelling and bleeding in the brain. Patients with two copies of the APOE4 genetic variant – which increases the risk of developing Alzheimer’s – are more likely to develop brain swelling with the drug.

According to Leqembi’s label, the drug should only be used in patients in the early and mild stages of the disease.