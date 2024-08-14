NEW YORK. A stew against monopoly. This is one of the hypotheses being studied by the American Department of Justice after the victory against Mountain View in court, where he managed to demonstrate the violation of antitrust rules by the Silicon Valley giant which is worth 2,000 billion. For Washington, it would be the first attempt to dismantle a technology giant for illegal monopoly since unsuccessful efforts 20 years ago to force Microsoft to spin off its operations..

One of the latest successes in this sense was the break-up of AT&T in the 1980s. For Google, the hypothesis under consideration is to separate the Chrome browser or the Android operating system, reports the New York Times citing some sources.

Mountain Views may also be forced to sell AdWords, the platform for selling ads in the form of text messages. There are also less traumatic options under consideration, such as requiring greater data sharing with rivals and measures to prevent Google from gaining unfair advantages in artificial intelligence. But also abandoning agreements that make Google the default search engine on devices like the iPhone.. The review of options is in its early stages, but the mere idea of ​​a spinoff is chilling Google, which is down more than 3% on Wall Street. The Justice Department and Mountain View must present their solutions to Judge Amit P. Mehta by September 4. A preliminary hearing on how to proceed has been set for September 6. In recent days, DuckDuckGo, a small search company that believes it has been harmed by Google, has proposed alternatives, including requiring it to provide screen shots that make it easy to switch search engines and educating the public on how to choose a new search engine.