The United States will reappoint the Yemen Houthi rebels as a “specially designated global terrorist entity” following the attacksaches against commercial ships in the Red SeaUS media reported this Tuesday.

The announcement, which is due to occur on Wednesday, January 17, comes as the US Army carried out attacks on four Houthi rebel missiles on Tuesday that represented a “imminent threat” for merchant and military ships, according to a US official.

This is the third operation in less than a week by the United States against the Houthis who attack from the poorest country on the Arabian Peninsula, according to them, in solidarity with the Palestinians of Gaza, a territory bombed and besieged by Israel. According to the US military command in the Middle East (Centcom), the rebels attacked another commercial vessel on Tuesday.

Last week, strikes carried out by the United States and the United Kingdom targeted 30 sites in Yemen. US forces also attacked radars and drone and missile infrastructure, raising fears of an escalation of the conflict.

Last month, The United States deployed an international naval force to protect ships in the Red Sea, a key trade route accounting for 12% of global trade.

“We are not looking for a regional conflict,” White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Tuesday at the World Economic Forum in Davos. “We seek to stop the spread of the conflict and create conditions of de-escalation,” he added.

In February 2021, the United States removed the Houthis from its list of “terrorist organizations.” Then, they had considered that such a designation would complicate the response to the very serious humanitarian crisis in Yemen, a country at war in which the Houthis control a vast territory.

EFE

