US again carries out air strikes on Houthi targets

The US military again carried out airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen on Wednesday. This was reported by the US Army Central Command (Centcom). in a statement.

This would involve attacks on fourteen Yemeni missiles that were prepared to be fired at ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. The US therefore says it acted in self-defense.

Earlier on Wednesday, a US cargo ship was hit by an unmanned drone attack in the Gulf of Aden, possibly carried out by the Houthis. This did not lead to much damage. The attack came shortly after the US designated the Iran-backed Houthis as a terrorist organization.