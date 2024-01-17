US again carries out air strikes on Houthi targets
The US military again carried out airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen on Wednesday. This was reported by the US Army Central Command (Centcom). in a statement.
This would involve attacks on fourteen Yemeni missiles that were prepared to be fired at ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. The US therefore says it acted in self-defense.
Earlier on Wednesday, a US cargo ship was hit by an unmanned drone attack in the Gulf of Aden, possibly carried out by the Houthis. This did not lead to much damage. The attack came shortly after the US designated the Iran-backed Houthis as a terrorist organization.
Aid for hostages and civilians arrives in Gaza
Aid supplies for aid workers and Israeli hostages have arrived in the Gaza Strip. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar announced this, international news agencies report. The goods, including medicines for hostages, arrived in Egypt yesterday and were taken to Gaza after inspection by Israel.
The delivery of relief supplies and medicine was achieved thanks to the mediation of Qatar and France. On board were medical supplies for 45 of the 132 hostages that Israel says are still being held by Hamas. This would allow them to be treated for their chronic diseases for three months. In return, relief supplies are also distributed to Palestinian civilians in Gaza.
