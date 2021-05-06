U.S. Supports Waiver of COVID-19 Vaccine Patents. United States Trade Representative Catherine Tye stated this in her Twitter-account.

According to her, the administration of US President Joe Biden stands for the protection of intellectual property, but nevertheless, to help end the pandemic, it agrees to the abolition of patents for this category of drugs. Ty said that Washington will participate in negotiations within the World Trade Organization (WTO) on the issue. However, she stressed that it may take some time.

Earlier, pharmaceutical companies have called on the US government not to abandon the patent for coronavirus vaccines. As noted, pharmaceutical industry lobbyists held several private meetings with trade officials, as well as with representatives of the White House. During them, they indicated that new technologies for the manufacture of vaccines could fall into the hands of the authorities of Russia and China.

In October 2020, India and South Africa called on states that produce coronavirus vaccines to temporarily relinquish their patents. The move was supposed to provide access to vaccines for people in poor countries. The World Health Organization and over 60 countries have supported this initiative. However, the administration of former US President Donald Trump, along with the European Union, Britain and Switzerland, opposed the proposed measure.