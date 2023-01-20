AFP: US advises Ukraine to withdraw forces from Artemovsk to prepare for offensive in the south

The United States is advising Kyiv to withdraw Ukrainian forces from Artemovsk (Ukrainian name Bakhmut) in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) to begin preparations for an offensive in the country’s south. This is reported TASS with reference to Agence France-Presse (AFP).

As a senior official in the administration of US President Joe Biden told the agency, Kyiv’s increased focus on holding the city is preventing preparations for the expected spring offensive. According to him, in the case of Artemovsk, time plays into the hands of Russia, which has more artillery and military resources.

According to the interlocutor of the agency, Ukraine may not have enough resources to simultaneously conduct military operations in Artemovsk and prepare for an offensive. He also pointed to the need for time for the Ukrainian military to complete US-led training programs and for the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) to receive new weapons from Western partners.

Related materials:

Successes of the Russian forces

On Friday, January 21, John Kirby, strategic communications coordinator at the US National Security Council, said that the Russian military had made gradual progress near Artyomovsk and Soledar.

At the same time, the American official said that this does not change the strategic situation and “will not lead to the fact that the Ukrainians will lose.” The United States continues to view these cities as contentious, he said. He added that Russian forces have made progress at an “extraordinary cost.”

On Thursday, January 19, the head of the private military company (PMC) “Wagner” Yevgeny Prigozhin predicted the capture of Artemovsk under the control of Russian troops. The businessman made such a statement in one message with a story about establishing control over the village of Klescheevka in the Bakhmut region of the DPR.

In any case, the units of PMC “Wagner” are moving forward meter by meter. The settlement of Artemovsk will be taken Evgeny Prigozhin Founder of PMC “Wagner”

Related materials:

Solutions based on Ramstein

On Friday, January 20, a meeting of the heads of military departments of NATO countries was held at the Ramstein airbase in Germany. According to the head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin, the supply of air defense systems and armored vehicles to Ukraine was discussed at the event.

According to him, the West, when deciding which weapons to supply Kyiv, proceeded from the principle that it should “help on the battlefield now.” Sweden decided to supply Ukraine with 90 infantry fighting vehicles and Archer howitzers, and Denmark – 19 howitzers. In turn, Latvia will supply Stigner systems, helicopters and other equipment, while Estonia will transfer 155-mm howitzers to Ukraine.

In turn, the United States decided to include eight Avengers air defense (air defense) systems, as well as NASAMS systems, in the new assistance package. However, the US Army’s Abrams main battle tanks will not be included in the aid package.

The meeting also raised the issue of allowing re-export to countries-owners of German Leopard tanks, but the parties could not make a unified decision on sending equipment in the interests of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

Related materials:

Moscow’s position

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, called provocative statements by the heads of defense departments of Western countries made during a meeting at the Ramstein base.

Zakharova warned that if arms supplies to Kyiv increase, the war zone could escalate.

We regard all this as an open provocative incitement of the West and an increase in the stakes in the conflict Maria Zakharova Official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry

According to the diplomat, Ukraine has become “a training ground for the United States and its allies.”

In turn, the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov warned about the sad consequences for Ukraine of the decision of Western states to supply heavy tanks to Ukraine.