“We encourage those wishing to leave Lebanon to book any available airfare,” says US embassy in Beirut

A US Embassy in Beirutthe capital of Lebanon, on Saturday (3.Aug.2024) advised US citizens to reserve “any available airfare” to leave the country. Read the full text statementin English (PDF – 146 kB).

“We encourage those wishing to depart from Lebanon to book any available flight, even if the flight does not depart immediately or does not follow your first-choice route.”, the US government said. The statement also said that many flights have been canceled, but that there are still options.

US will help with loans

The diplomatic corps advised Americans who do not have the money to return to the US to contact the embassy “to obtain financial assistance through repatriation loans”.

Those who choose to remain in Lebanon must “prepare contingency plans for emergency situations” and be “prepared to shelter in place for an extended period”.

Tensions in the region have risen in the past week following the assassination of Fuad Shukr, a senior Hezbollah commander in Beirut, Lebanon, and Ismail Haniyeh, the head of Hamas’ political bureau in Tehran, Iran.