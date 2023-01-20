AFP: US advises Kyiv to withdraw forces from Artemovsk to prepare for offensive in the south

The United States advises Kyiv to withdraw Ukrainian forces from Artemivsk to begin preparations for an offensive in the south of the country. Writes about it RIA News with reference to Agency France Presse.

A senior US official told the agency that Kyiv’s increased focus on holding the city is making it difficult to prepare for the expected spring offensive. According to him, in the case of Artemovsk, time plays into the hands of Russia, which has more artillery and military resources.

In his opinion, Kyiv may not have enough resources to simultaneously conduct military operations in the city and prepare for an offensive.

The anonymous official noted that it would take time for the Ukrainian military to complete US-led training programs and for the armed forces to receive new weapons from Western partners.

Earlier, the head of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, predicted that Artemovsk would be taken under control. He preceded his statement with a refutation of the flight of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the Artemovsk region. Prior to this, military expert Vladislav Shurygin noted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine found themselves in a difficult situation after the loss of Soledar, as they suffered heavy losses.