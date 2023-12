Colombian businessman Alex Saab, accused of money laundering, was released by the United States on Wednesday (20) | Photo: EFE/Rayner Peña R.

The United States admitted this Thursday (21) that it released Colombian businessman Alex Saab, an ally and accused of being a front man for Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro, as part of its strategy to contain the migration of Venezuelans to its territory.

At a press conference, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby claimed that the work that President Joe Biden's administration is doing with Venezuela is “important to address the root causes of migration.”

He stated that “there are many factors that explain the phenomenon of migration and one of them is political instability in the region”.

Kirby explained that Wednesday's prisoner exchange and negotiations for democratic elections in Venezuela are part of efforts to reduce migration.

On Wednesday, the US released Saab in exchange for the return of ten detained Americans and the release of about 20 Venezuelan political prisoners, who were being held in Venezuela.

The exchange is part of US mediation in negotiations between the Venezuelan opposition and Maduro's government for “free and fair” presidential elections in 2024.

Saab's return to Venezuela was one of the Venezuelan government's main conditions for continuing negotiations with the opposition.

The Venezuelan migration crisis is the largest on the continent, forcing more than 6.6 million people to leave their homes and live in other countries in the Americas.

This unprecedented movement of people reached the US and, in fiscal year 2023, authorities in the country detained more than 200,000 Venezuelans on the border with Mexico.

The American government took a series of measures specifically aimed at this group, such as resuming deportation flights to Venezuela in October.

The US has also created legal migration channels for Venezuelans, including humanitarian permission, also known as parole, which grants legal status for two years in the US.