The United States Army acknowledged on Friday that a drone attack perpetrated against suspected terrorists on August 29 in Kabul, Afghanistan, mistakenly killed ten civilians. Initially, the Pentagon had reported that the operation targeted an explosives-laden vehicle heading to the airport in the Afghan capital. That event occurred two days after the attack by the so-called Islamic State that left 13 US servicemen dead.

“At the time of the attack, I was sure that I had avoided an imminent threat to our forces at the airport (…) Our investigation now concludes that the offensive was a tragic mistake,” General Frank McKenzie, head of the Command, admitted to the press. Central United States.

McKenzie was referring to the drone operation carried out by his country on August 29 in Kabul, Afghanistan.

At the time, Washington stressed that it was the second air strike against the affiliate of the self-proclaimed Islamic State in Afghanistan (IS-Khorasan).

By then, senior US Army officials reported that the mission targeted a vehicle carrying “multiple suicide bombers” and occurred before they could strike again at the air terminal in the Afghan capital.

This event occurred in retaliation for the double attack on August 26 in the vicinity of the Hamid Karzai International Airport, awarded by IS-Khorasan, which killed more than 170 people, including 13 US military personnel.

It all happened amid the chaotic evacuations of US and NATO troops, after the end of their military mission after 20 years of occupation and after the Taliban regained control of the country.

With Reuters and AP