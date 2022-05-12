Home Secretary Deb Haaland released the first results of research into boarding schools that operated in the country between 1819 and 1969.| Photo: EFE/EPA/Sarah Silbiger

The United States on Wednesday revealed the results of an investigation that found the death of hundreds of indigenous children in government-run boarding schools between the 19th and 20th centuries – and it is feared that there could be many more.

Deb Haaland, Home Secretary in Joe Biden’s administration and the first indigenous woman to serve in the US cabinet, released the first results of the investigation initiated by her department into these boarding schools, which operated in the country between 1819 and 1969.

According to the first findings, hundreds of children died in these “assimilation” boarding schools spread across 37 US states – there were more than 408 federal schools – although there could be many more, in view of the first investigations.

The report details that many of the deceased were buried in unmarked locations, far from their tribes’ settlements. So far, 53 cemeteries have been located, but many more are expected to be found.

The document also states that, on many occasions, inmates – mostly children – were subjected to forced labor and educated in a military style or that they were prohibited, under threat of severe punishment, from speaking their own language or practicing their religion.

“I come from ancestors who survived the horrors of assimilation policies carried out by the very department I now lead. Now, we can help in the effort to bring back the dark history of these institutions that have haunted our families for so long,” said Haaland.

The secretary added that the consequences of this system and the “intergenerational trauma” it has caused are “undeniable and heartbreaking.”

Haaland promised that his department will continue to collect evidence of this forced assimilation and assured that his goal is not only to give a voice to the survivors of this system, but also to take steps so that the indigenous legacy can “grow and heal”.

For his part, Undersecretary in charge of Indigenous Affairs, Bryan Newland, highlighted that the report opens the opportunity to reorient federal policies to revitalize the cultural and linguistic practices that the US government tried to destroy for two centuries.

With this report, the United States has taken a first step on an issue that has been at the center of political life in Canada for more than a year.

In the neighboring country’s assimilation boarding schools, which operated until 1997, 1,275 unidentified graves have been found to date.