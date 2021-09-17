The US drone strike in Kabul on August 29, allegedly intended to thwart an alleged attack by the Islamic State terrorist group, has been a “tragic mistake”. At least ten civilians, including seven children, were killed in the attack. Army General Kenneth McKenzie acknowledged that in a Pentagon press conference on Friday, writes The New York Times. “I offer my condolences to the families and friends of those who died.”

A white Toyota was the actual target of the attack, McKenzie said. The army thought it was filled with explosives, which the terrorist organization IS would use to carry out an attack on the airport in Kabul. Three days earlier, IS had also carried out an attack that killed more than 140, including 13 American servicemen. The ‘explosives’ later turned out to be water bottles. An investigation into the drone attack revealed that the car did not pose any threat.

Last Monday, the Pentagon assured that the drone strike was necessary to prevent an IS attack on American targets. Army General Kenneth McKenzie says the US will talk to the victims’ families and make reparations arrangements with them. Without US troops in Afghanistan, handling this mistake will be a complicated process, he acknowledged.

