US admits attack in Kabul killed ten civilians

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin apologized and ordered an investigation into the case| Photo: EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

The United States admitted this Friday (17) to having made a “tragic mistake” in a drone attack in Kabul that killed ten civilians, seven of them minors, on Aug. 29. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement that the US Central Command informed him this morning that the attack targeted an “imminent” threat to Hamid Karzai International Airport in the Afghan capital, but it turned out to be a mistake and killed civilians. .

The drone hit a vehicle that US forces thought contained militants from the Islamic State terrorist group, when in fact it was being driven by Zemari Ahmadi, an employee of an American NGO.

“On behalf of the Department of Defense, I offer my deepest condolences to the families of those who were killed, including those of Mr. Ahmadi and the staff of Nutrition and Education International, Mr. Ahmadi’s company,” Austin said. “We apologize and will strive to learn from this horrible mistake,” said the secretary of defense, who added that he had ordered Central Command to open a full investigation into the case.