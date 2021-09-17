One general admitted that the United States made a “mistake” in launching a drone attack against suspected Islamic State (EI) members in Kabul, killing ten civilians, including children, during the chaotic final days of the month’s US withdrawal from Afghanistan. past.

The attack, a macabre outcome of the 20-year US war in Afghanistan, targeted an alleged ISIS operation against Kabul airport, of which US intelligence had “reasonable certainty,” said the head of US Central Command. United States, General Kenneth McKenzie.

“The attack was a tragic mistake,” McKenzie told reporters after an investigation.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin offered his “apologies” to the families of the victims of the attack.

“I offer my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased,” Austin said in a statement. “We apologize and will strive to learn from this horrible mistake.”

McKenzie said the government is studying how to compensate the families of the dead.

– A white Toyota –

The general said that on Aug. 20, US forces tracked a white Toyota for eight hours after seeing it in an area of ​​Kabul where intelligence services believed ISIS was preparing to attack the airport.

“We selected this car based on its circulation in a known area of ​​interest to us,” McKenzie said. “It’s clear that our Intelligence got it wrong with this particular white Toyota.”

The drone attack killed ten people, including seven children, according to McKenzie. None of them were linked to IS.

McKenzie described the operation as “bombing in self-defense” amid concerns about an attack on the airport in the final days of the chaotic retreat.

On Aug. 26, an IS suicide bomber killed dozens of people at the airport, including 13 US military personnel.

Large crowds gathered there clamoring to enter and board one of the last evacuation flights in the country.

“There were more than 60 clear threat vectors that we were dealing with at the time,” McKenzie said.

US authorities believed the car had been loaded with explosives. The New York Times reported that it was filled with water containers.

McKenzie said no civilians were seen in the area at the time the attack was authorized.

– Completely harmless –

One of the dead was Ezmarai Ahmadi, an Afghan who worked for an American relief group.

“We now know that there was no connection between Mr Ahmadi and the Islamic State of Khorosan Province,” Austin said.

He said that Ahmadi’s activities that day were “completely harmless” and that the man was “just as innocent a victim as were the others who were tragically murdered.”

Ahmadi’s brother Aimal told AFP that the vehicle was full of children playing, pretending that maneuvering in the parking lot was an adventure.

“The rocket arrived and hit the car full of children inside our house,” he said. “Killed them all.”

“My brother and his four children died. I lost my youngest daughter… Nephews and nieces,” he said inconsolably.

AFP could not independently verify Aimal’s report.

“On behalf of the men and women of the Department of Defense, I offer my deepest condolences to the surviving family members of the killings, including Mr. Ahmadi, and the staff of Nutrition and Education International, Mr. Ahmadi’s employer,” Austin said.

More than 71,000 Afghan and Pakistani civilians died directly as a result of the war launched by the United States after the attacks of September 11, 2001, and casualties increased dramatically after then-President Donald Trump relaxed combat rules in 2017, according to a study by Brown University, conducted in April.

