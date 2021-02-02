The United States must be prepared for a nuclear war with China or Russia, said the head of the US Strategic Command, Charles Richard.

“There is a real possibility that a regional crisis with Russia or China could quickly escalate into a conflict with the use of nuclear weapons if they perceive the loss of conventional weapons as a threat to the regime or the state,” writes The Washington Times on Monday, February 1st.

Richard stressed that the Pentagon needs to perceive the threat of a nuclear conflict as real, and also develop new concepts of deterrence, and, if necessary, the conduct of nuclear war.

The reason the United States is currently ignoring the threat of nuclear conflicts is because of the shift in focus to counter-terrorism, Richard said. However, Russia and China have been building up their nuclear arsenals all this time.

According to the military, Moscow has been “aggressively modernizing” its nuclear forces for more than ten years with new short- and medium-range missiles. In addition, the “military takeover of Crimea” demonstrated Russia’s readiness to aggressively compete and ignore international norms, he added.

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called on the members of the NATO Military Committee to support the defense potential of the alliance member states, including in connection with Russian policy.

The secretary general advised the allies in the alliance not only to increase defense spending, but also to invest in modern capabilities and ensure that NATO military personnel remain ready in the event of a threat.