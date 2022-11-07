Home page politics

October 15, 2022: Soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division from the US in the Bieszczady Mountains in Poland. © IMAGO / NurPhoto

The supreme commander of the US nuclear forces warns strongly that the United States could be left behind militarily by China. He sometimes chooses drastic words in a speech.

Munich/Virginia — It’s words with reverberations from the United States that are causing a stir in the middle of the Ukraine war. It was voiced by Navy Adm. Charles A. Richard, commander of Stratcom (United States Strategic Command), which directs all of the United States’ nuclear forces.

After Russia’s attack: US commander in chief describes Ukraine war as “warming up”

“This Ukraine crisis that we’re in right now is just warming up,” Richard said, according to the US Department of Defense website in a speech to the Naval Submarine League in Virginia: “The great crisis is yet to come. And it won’t be long before we’re being tested in ways we haven’t been tested in a long time.”

“We must quickly and fundamentally change our approach to defending this nation,” the 62-year-old military man said. ”

The US needs to “get back into the business” and ask questions like it used to, he said, giving examples: “What will it take? is it money Is it humans? Do we need authorities? What is the risk? That’s how we got to the moon in 1969. We need to bring some of this back. Otherwise, China will simply overtake us, and Russia will not disappear any time soon either.” Richard demanded that the USA should therefore step up its game of deterrence.

US military calls for more deterrence towards China – “Ship is slowly sinking”

“As I assess our level of deterrence towards China, the ship is slowly sinking,” the senior military warned, according to the Pentagon: “It’s slowly sinking, but it’s sinking as they (the Chinese, i.e. editor.) basically faster than we use skills in this field. If this curve continues, it won’t matter how good our plan is, or how good our commanders are, or how good our forces are – we won’t have enough of them. And that is a very short-term problem.”

The submarine fleet is perhaps the only advantage “we still have over our opponents,” Richard said in a drastic choice of words: “But: If we don’t increase the speed to fix our maintenance problems and get new constructions going, (…) we will not put ourselves in a good position to maintain a strategic advantage in deterrence and national defense.”

He advised looking back up to 60 years or more. In his opinion, the US military was then able to process issues more quickly than it is today. “We used to know how to move fast,” he said in Virginia, “but we’ve lost that art.”

Charles A. Richard: Commander-in-Chief of the US nuclear forces calls for action as it was 60 years ago

He cited the development of the Hound Dog cruise missile in the 1950s as an example of the US military’s rapid response capability. This could be delivered in just 33 months.

The US aircraft carrier USS George HW Bush was stationed in the port of Souda on the Greek island of Crete. (Archive image) © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

“We had two B-52 squadrons equipped with this 800-nautical-mile cruise missile, a one-megaton nuclear warhead, with an accuracy that was really good for the time, and it was on the wings in less than three years The B-52 was hanging,” Richard explained. “This weapon was so cool that you could actually turn on the cruise missile engines on the wings to give extra boost at launch.”

Because of the Russia-Ukraine war: the USA is significantly increasing its troop presence in Europe

After the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war, the USA significantly increased its troops in Europe by around 20,000 to more than 100,000 soldiers. According to SWR, around 9,000 of these women and men work at Ramstein Air Base in Rhineland-Palatinate. Since the beginning of the year, the Americans have moved thousands of soldiers to Poland alone. In June, around 4,700 soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division arrived in Rzeszów, just under 100 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

In mid-October, soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division also trained together with Polish units in the Bieszczady Mountains in the border region with Ukraine. And: For several weeks, the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George HW Bush has been stationed on the Greek island of Crete – accompanied by an aircraft carrier battle group consisting of guided missile cruisers or destroyers, fighter submarines and at least one supply ship. (pm)