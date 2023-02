How did you feel about the content of this article?

The Pentagon, the US intelligence center, is monitoring the Chinese spy balloon in its airspace. | Photo: Bigstock/icholakov

Retired Admiral Harry Harris, former head of the US Indo-Pacific Command, defended this Tuesday (7) the modernization of the US nuclear triad in the face of the Chinese threat.

Harris stated during a session of the Armed Services Committee of the House of Representatives that Beijing has the project of “a national rejuvenation around 2049”, when the centenary of the modern People’s Republic of China is celebrated, which will be highlighted with “a capacity nuclear” in 2027.

The admiral pointed out that 2027 is the window set by Admiral Philip Davidson, who was also head of the Indo-Pacific Command, for a possible attack by China against Taiwan. But for the head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, this conflict could start as early as 2025.

“It is up to us to modernize our nuclear arsenal as well, so to be up-to-date, we don’t want to create a situation where China or another country can conceive of a successful attack,” he said.

Harris also argued that the security situation between the countries is at “more volatile and dangerous” levels, but that China still does not compare to the US in military capacity, although the Chinese have advanced in war power with hypersonic missiles and investments in the Navy.

The hearing in the US Congress came days after the US destroyed a Chinese spy balloon, which had been flying over the country for several days.