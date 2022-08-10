





The US regulatory agency on Tuesday authorized a new injection procedure for the monkeypox vaccine, which should allow more people to be vaccinated with the same amount of the product.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has also authorized the administration of the vaccine to persons under 18 years of age who are considered to be at high risk of infection.

For those over 18, the vaccine can now be injected intradermally, between the upper layers of the skin, and not subcutaneously, much deeper.

This new strategy will allow less product to be used per injection and thus “increase the total number of doses available by up to five times,” the FDA said in a statement.

A second injection four weeks after the first will still be needed.

The agency explained that it was based on data from a 2015 clinical trial, which showed that the immune response of people who received a subcutaneous injection was similar to those who received a fifth of the dose intradermally.

So far, about 620,000 doses of the vaccine manufactured by Bavarian Nordic and marketed as Jynneos in the United States have been distributed in the country.

About 440,000 additional doses will be provided, which will allow 2.2 million injections with the new strategy.

The US government has ordered another 5 million doses, which will begin to be made available in September. The United States currently reports about 9,000 cases of monkeypox.







