The US authorities have added the Fortuna vessel, which is involved in the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, and its owner, KBT-Rus, to another sanctions list. TASS…

As noted on the website of the US Treasury Department, “Fortuna” and its owner were included in the sanctions list under the law “On the Protection of Energy Security of Europe.”

The pipelayer was previously blacklisted by the United States under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act.

On February 15, Fortuna resumed laying work on the Nord Stream 2 in Danish waters, which had been suspended due to a severe storm.

At the same time, White House press secretary Jennifer Psaki reported that Washington’s position on Nord Stream 2 remains invariably negative.