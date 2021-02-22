The United States has extended sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. This was stated in the US Treasury, reports TASS…

The agency has added the pipe-laying vessel Fortuna, which is engaged in the construction of Nord Stream-2, to another sanctions list. Also, restrictions within the framework of the law “On the protection of the energy security of Europe” were imposed on the owner of the vessel, the company “KBT-Rus”.

Biden’s dilemma regarding Nord Stream 2 was previously disclosed. Thus, the head of the White House would like to strengthen cooperation with Germany, but the rapprochement of the two countries is hindered by different positions on the construction of the gas pipeline.

Nord Stream 2 is a gas pipeline from Russia to Germany, laid along the bottom of the Baltic Sea. It was supposed to be put into operation at the end of 2019, but the completion of construction had to be postponed due to US sanctions. Construction is obstructed in Washington as American liquefied natural gas (LNG) competes with Russian pipeline fuel for the European market

At present, Nord Stream 2 is 95 percent complete.