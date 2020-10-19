The United States has blacklisted two Chinese citizens and one Australian citizen on the Iranian blacklist. This is stated in the spread on Monday, October 19, statement the American Treasury.

In addition, the list also includes six Chinese and one Australian organizations.

Inclusion on the sanctions list means a freeze of assets in the United States and a ban for American citizens or companies from doing business with its persons involved.

On October 9, it was reported that the US Treasury Department added 18 Iranian banks to the sanctions list.

Earlier, the US Treasury Department held the expansion of sanctions against Iran on September 24. Two more Iranian citizens were added to the list, as well as three local prisons and a local court branch.

On September 20, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the resumption of UN sanctions against Iran, despite the fact that the organization itself does not agree with this.

He noted that the United States will take action against “violators” of these sanctions.

In 2018, Washington withdrew from the JCPOA with Tehran, after which it launched a campaign to exert maximum pressure on Iran, in fact, aimed at its economic strangulation. The JCPOA was signed with Iran by the five permanent members of the UN Security Council and Germany in 2015 in order to overcome the crisis over Tehran’s nuclear development.