Actress Robyn Bernard rose to fame for her role in the series “General Hospital.” © Collage: Ralph Dominguez/MediaPunch/IMAGO (left) // Everett Collection/IMAGO (right)

The American actress Robyn Bernard became famous in 1963 through the series “General Hospital”. Now she was found dead at the age of 64.

SAN JACINTO – Actress Robyn Bernard, who played an aspiring singer named Terry Brock on the US series “General Hospital” for six years, has died. As several US media reports, Bernard was found dead on Tuesday in an open field behind a store in San Jacinto, California.

The cause of death is still unclear. The relevant Riverside County police office told the news portal Variety confirmed that an investigation into the case has begun. In the past year Series colleague Tyler Christopher died the actress.

“There were no signs of crime,” Deirdre Vickers, deputy police commissioner, told US broadcaster ABC. Nevertheless, it is unclear why or exactly how long Bernard was lying on the field. Officials initially identified them through fingerprints. According to information from the TMS portal, an autopsy was planned for Wednesday. However, some of the tests, for example for toxic residues in the body, could take a few weeks. The police have so far held back from providing any new information.

According to a small local news portal Action Eye News LIVE Bernard had been living in a mobile home in San Jacinto. A few years ago, her home burned down completely, leaving her homeless.

Robyn Bernard was born in the US state of Texas and began her acting career with small roles in 80s television series such as “Diva”, “The Facts Of Life”, “Simon & Simon” and “Tour of Duty”. A springboard in her career finally came in 1984 with her role in the soap opera “General Hospital”. Bernard was seen in the role of Terry Brock in a total of 145 episodes for six years.

In 1986, Bernard worked again with the director of Diva, this time the Oscar-nominated film Betty Blue. Her last official role was in the 2022 film “Voices From the High School.” After that, her career leveled off. She is said to have led a quiet life in San Jacinto, California. Bernard leaves behind her father and two sisters.

Robyn Bernard in her role as Terry Brock in the US series “General Hospital”:

Shortly after her death, numerous reports and messages circulated on social media. Many fans publicly said goodbye to their former idol. “In memory of Robyn Bernard, with my favorite song, which she sang as Terry Brock on General Hospital: 'you and me against the world.' May she rest in peace,” wrote a user on the news platform X and published an excerpt of the song. Another user wrote: “My prayers and condolences to the family and friends of Robyn Bernard.” (nz)