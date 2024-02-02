DUS actor Carl Weathers, known for his role as Apollo Creed in the Oscar-winning boxing epic “Rocky”, has died at the age of 76, according to US media reports. “We are deeply saddened to announce the death of Carl Weathers,” the quoted website Deadline on Friday told the actor's family. “Carl was an extraordinary person who lived an extraordinary life.” The actor died “peacefully in his home,” CNN quoted Weathers manager Matt Luber as saying.

“Through his contributions to film, television, art and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations,” the statement continued.

Weathers also starred with Arnold Schwarzenegger in the film “Predator” and was recently seen in the Star Wars series “The Mandalorian” – for this role he was also awarded an Emmy television award. Overall, the actor, who was born in New Orleans in 1948, played In his career he appeared in more than 75 films and television series.