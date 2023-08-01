Dhe US actor Angus Cloud, known from the TV series “Euphoria”, died at the age of 25. “It is with a heavy heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible person today,” quoted the portal “TMZ” on Monday from a communication from his family. “As an artist, friend, brother and son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways.” Cloud died at his family home in Oakland, California. The cause of death was not disclosed.

The HBO Series “Euphoria” announced on Twitter: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Angus Cloud. He was tremendously talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria families.” Cloud played a drug dealer in the series, which aired on Sky in Germany.

His family further announced that Cloud’s father passed away just last week. Angus Cloud struggled a lot with this loss. “The only comfort we have is knowing that Angus is now reunited with his father, who was his best friend.” remind them that they are not alone and should not be struggling with this in private,” it said. Cloud also starred in the film “North Hollywood”.