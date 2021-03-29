The US sanctions threats on Nord Stream 2 have become a kind of psychological pressure on Germany and other European countries, said Alexander Kamkin, a leading researcher at the Center for German Studies at the Institute of Europe, Russian Academy of Sciences. Reported by RT.

According to the expert, the United States currently does not have a clear plan of action. Kamkin considers Washington’s indecision at the moment an attempt to “play on the nerves” of the Europeans.

“In my opinion, the Americans will impose restrictions on certain European and German companies. However, the first package of measures will most likely be demonstrative. The main question is whether the United States will go further, ”the expert noted.

Kamkin stressed that serious restrictions could be a real blow to German business. In his opinion, Europe will not keep itself waiting and will respond with mirror measures.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken promised to increase sanctions against Russia due to the construction of Nord Stream 2. He notified that the United States has already expressed its attitude to the construction of Germany and made it clear that it will continue to impose restrictions against all companies involved in this.

The US considers the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to be a geopolitical project aimed at dividing Europe and reducing European energy security.