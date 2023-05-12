The US ambassador to South Africa, Reuben Brigety, accused the African country of supplying arms to Russia during Moscow’s war against Ukraine, despite the neutrality that Pretoria maintains in the conflict.

At a press conference in Pretoria, Brigety said that South Africa supplied arms to Russia through the Russian ship Lady R, which docked at the Simon’s Town naval base, in Cape Town (southwest), in December last year.

“Among the things we noticed was the cargo ship docking at Simon’s Town Naval Base between 6th and 8th December 2022, which we are pretty sure was carrying arms and ammunition on that ship at Simon’s Town while heading back to Russia,” he said. the ambassador, as reported by local channel News24.

“Arming the Russians is extremely serious. And we don’t consider this problem to be solved. And we would like South Africa to practice its policy of non-alignment”, highlighted the diplomat.

Regarding the accuracy of US intelligence information that the African country delivered weapons to Russia, Brigety said that she would bet “her life” on the reliability of this data, according to the South African channel.

The ambassador highlighted that this issue was one of the issues of “concern” raised by senior US officials with a high-level South African delegation that recently visited the US.

In his opinion, it would be “a mistake to underestimate the concerns in Washington”, according to the South African newspaper TimesLive.

Brigety added that other concerns raised by US officials include South Africa’s participation in military drills with Russia and China on the anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine in February.

“We also express our serious concern for the timing of the joint naval exercises in which South Africa participated with Russia and China in South African waters, which coincided with the anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine,” he noted.

After releasing these statements, Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson for South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, stated that the Presidency “has taken note of the reported comments attributed to the US Ambassador”.

“And we will respond in due time,” Magwenya said on her Twitter account.

The African country claims to have adopted a neutral stance on Russia’s war against Ukraine and has called for dialogue to resolve the conflict.

This position is not only linked to the strategic political and economic role that Moscow has with some African countries, but also to historical reasons, such as Russian support for anti-colonial and liberation movements in the 20th century, such as the fight against the segregationist apartheid regime, in the case of South Africa.