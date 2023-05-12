US ambassador to the country says weapons taken to Russia by cargo ship would have left a South African port

Reuben Brigety, US ambassador to South Africa, accused this Thursday (May 11, 2023) the country of secretly supplying weapons to Russia. South Africa had previously refused to condemn the invasion of Ukraine, saying it wanted to remain neutral in the conflict. The information is from AFP.

Brigety said in an interview with journalists on Thursday that the US believes weapons and ammunition were taken on a freighter that docked at a South African naval base, before leaving for Russia in December 2022.

“We are confident that weapons were loaded on that vessel, and I would stake my life on the accuracy of that claim. The arming of Russia by South Africa is fundamentally unacceptable.”said the ambassador.

INQUIRY

President Cyril Ramaphosa reacted to the remarks by saying it was “disappointing” that Brigety had “adopted a counterproductive public posture”. The president of South Africa announced the launch of an inquiry into the case.

Brigety is referring to the episode when a freighter under Western sanctions flying a Russian flag docked at South Africa’s largest naval base, in the port city of Simon’s Town.

“Among the things we noted was the docking of the cargo ship at Simon’s Town Naval Base between 6th and 8th December 2022, which we are confident loaded arms and ammunition onto that ship at Simon’s Town as it made its way back to Russia,” said the ambassador, according to the South African news agency News24.

In April, a Russian military cargo plane landed at a South African air force base to deliver what defense officials described as “diplomatic mail”.