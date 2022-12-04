The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken accused the Russian government on Sunday of using winter as a weapon in the war in Ukraine. and pointed it out for attacking the infrastructure and energy sources of citizens in the European country.

(In other news: After almost three months of protests, Iran decides to abolish the morality police)

In an interview with CBS on the ‘Face The Nation’ program, Blinken assured that the Russian president, Vladimir Putin has rejected attempts at dialogueor to get out of the conflict and, instead, has intensified its offensive.

“He has doubled down on everything: mobilizing more force, annexing territory in Ukraine and now trying to weaponize winter,” the secretary of state said.

(Also: Donald Trump’s controversial proposal: calls for ‘ending the US Constitution’)

Blinken stressed that because Russia “has not been able to win on the battlefield” Putin’s government is now attacking Ukrainian civilians “Going against their energy infrastructure, trying to leave them without electricity and without heating.”

Blinken’s comments come a day after the US Director of National Intelligence, Avril Haines, assured that the conflict in Ukraine will subside during the winter months, with the parties taking time to reconstitute and rearm for a new offensive in spring, according to US media.

“Honestly we see that there is already a slower pace in the conflict,” Haines said at a national defense forum in California.

The official also assured that Russia is using up its ammunition much faster than it can be replacedso Moscow is looking for military support in other countries, including North Korea.

“We think they’re not able to produce what they’re spending in-house at this point, so it’s going to be a challenge,” Haines said.

(See: Why Zelensky Ordered Raids on the Ukrainian Orthodox Church?)

The Russian government received a blow to its finances this Friday, after the G7 countries, the European Union and Australia agreed last Friday to put a ceiling of 60 dollars on the barrel of Russian crude transported by sea, which they hope will limit the revenue that they are using to finance the offensive against Ukraine.

EFE