Russia committed “another act of cruelty” by suspending on Monday (17) the Black Sea agreements that allowed the export of Ukrainian grains and in doing so dealt “yet another blow to the most vulnerable in the world”, said the ambassador of the United States at the United Nations (UN), Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

The ambassador said that the Black Sea agreements have brought stability to food prices in a world where 345 million people live with high levels of food insecurity, a number that has grown with “the brutal war against Ukraine”, highlighted Thomas-Greenfield in brief statements before entering the Security Council.

“This is what happens when a country decides to take all of humanity hostage”, criticized the US ambassador, urging the international community to force Russia to reverse its decision, resume negotiations and expand the scope of agreements.

“While Russia plays political games, the real people suffer,” he lamented.

With the mediation of Turkey and the UN, Ukraine and Russia agreed a year ago to a series of measures to ensure the safety of ships that transport Ukrainian grain to international markets, a pact known as the “Black Sea Initiative” and which expired this week. second.

Russia decided to suspend it on the grounds that the sanctions it suffers due to its aggression against Ukraine prevent compliance with the part of the agreement that should also guarantee Russian exports of food and fertilizers.

“In practice, the Black Sea agreements expired today. Unfortunately, the part of the Black Sea agreement that refers to Russia has not been fulfilled. [o acordo] expires,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said today.

On the other hand, the spokesman assured that, “as soon as the Russian part is fulfilled”, his country “will immediately return to implement this agreement”.

Guterres says suspending two-year deal is “a blow to those in need”

Also on Monday, the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, regretted Russia’s decision to abandon the Black Sea agreements. According to him, the suspension of Ukrainian grain exports “will deal a blow to those in need everywhere”.

Speaking to journalists at the headquarters of the United Nations, Guterres recalled that in recent days he had written to the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, proposals to keep the initiative alive and was “deeply disappointed” to have been ignored.

“Ultimately, participating in the deals is a choice, but people struggling everywhere and in developing countries have no choice. Hundreds of thousands of people face fear and consumers face a global crisis of energy costs. life. They [que] will pay the price,” he lamented.

The Secretary-General of the United Nations also assured that, despite the Kremlin’s decision, the organization will continue its efforts to “facilitate or have unimpeded access to the global markets for products and fertilizers in both Ukraine and the Russian Federation”.

“Our objective must continue to be to improve global food security and price stability”, explained Guterres, stressing that he will continue to look for solutions.

Guterres further quoted parts of his recent letter to Putin as highlighting the high levels of Russian grain sales that have been achieved in the observed stabilization of fertilizer markets, with exports “approaching full recovery”.

He also said that the UN helped the United States, United Kingdom and European Union (EU) to clarify or modify their sanctions to facilitate Russian agricultural exports, which are not affected by these sanctions but are indirectly affected.

Guterres also highlighted that a specific payment channel was created for the Russian agricultural bank, Rosseljozbank, for SWIFT and that – at the insistence of Russia – a proposal was recently presented to allow a subsidiary of the bank to retrieve or access this transaction system financial.