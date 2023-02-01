Treaty calls for US and Russia to reduce nuclear tests and carry out mutual checks to verify compliance

The United States accused, on this Tuesday (31.jan.2023), Russia of violating the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (known as New Start). The information is from the newspaper Wall Street Journal.

In a statement sent to the US Congress, the US State Department says that Moscow is not allowing inspection on its territory, in addition to obstructing Washington’s efforts to discuss the matter.

Novo Start consists of reducing nuclear tests and establishing up to 18 mutual inspections per year between the US and Russia. It was signed in 2010, during the administration of Barack Obama, and has been in force since 2011.

Inspections were suspended in March 2020, due to the onset of the covid-19 pandemic. Washington tried to resume enforcement in August 2022, but the Kremlin declined. The situation coincides with the conflict in Ukraine and US support for Kiev.

In 1991, the year of the end of the Cold War, the United States and the then Soviet Union signed a historic agreement called START. Countries have agreed to decrease and limit their own strategic armament contingents, which include ballistic missiles and atomic weapons.

Novo Start is an update to the agreement. In 2021, the nations agreed to extend the treaty for another 5 years, i.e. until February 2026.

Yet Russia and the United States concentrate together 90% of all nuclear warheads in the world.

According to the news agency ReutersMoscow may not go through with the deal in 2026, given what the Russian government says is a US effort to impose a “strategic defeat” of Russia in the Ukraine war.