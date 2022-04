Russian troops advance into Ukraine on the road near Armiansk, Crimea, February 25, 2022.| Photo: EFE/EPA/STRINGERRESUMEN

You U.S This Thursday (31) they accused Russia of blocking the extension of the international mission that, since 2014, has monitored the fulfillment of the ceasefire in Ukraine and which, in early March, had to stop work and evacuate personnel.

“It is very regrettable that the Russian Federation blocked the advice on expanding the mandate of the Special Observation Mission in Ukraine,” he said in a statement. Michael Carpenter, US Ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

The diplomat called “irresponsible and unjustifiable” Russia’s refusal to extend the mandate of the OSCE mission, which ends today. To extend the period, 57 states that make up the organization must vote in favor.

“No one will ever forget the actions of the Russian Federation that brought us to this point today: its pursuit of a barbaric and unprovoked war of aggression against Ukraine,” Carpenter said. The US ambassador explained that since the beginning of the Russian occupation of Crimea in 2014, the OSCE mission “has contributed to reducing tension”.