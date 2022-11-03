White House indicates that the projectiles would be transported through countries in the Middle East and North Africa.

The United States has accused North Korea of ​​secretly supplying Russia with artillery shells to help the country in the war in Ukraine, according to information released on Thursday (Nov. Kirby. The information is from the news agency Reuters.

“Our indications are that the DPRK is secretly supplying and we will monitor to see if shipments are received”said Kirby. “We have a sense of where they are going to transfer these projectiles to”.

According to the spokesman, the ammunition was being sent secretly by countries in the Middle East and North Africa. Kirby says that the shipment of weapons proves South Korea’s willingness to support Russia, in addition to the Russian difficulty in obtaining weapons in the face of sanctions imposed by the West.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price also spoke about the allegations and said sanctions could be applied to countries.

“Just as we are using every tool and will use every tool to fight the Iranian supply of weapons to Russia, we will do the same when it comes to the supply of weapons from the DPRK to Russia”said.

In September, US intelligence sources told the media that Russia was buying North Korean weapons for use in Ukraine. The military talks followed recent revelations that Russia is also counting on Iran to support the war against the Ukrainian country.

Iran and North Korea are seen as suppliers of military equipment.”unreliable”. US officials said some of the purchased drones suffered mechanical failures.

Russia is one of the biggest manufacturers of the equipment in the world, but it depends on components imported from other countries to manufacture its arsenal.